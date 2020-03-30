Corona Kavach is only available for Android devices currently. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The government of India has taken a number of steps, including some very bold ones like putting the whole country under a ‘complete’ 21-day lockdown, to fight novel coronavirus. Even as doctors and scientists around the world burn the midnight oil to devise a potential cure, chalking out an effective and efficient strategy to keep people from being exposed to COVID-19 is the need of the hour. While it is advised to stay in at all times, until the worst is behind us, being aware of your surroundings and knowing if you’re in the ‘impact’ zone is crucial – in case you have to step out. That’s where novel coronavirus tracking apps/websites come into the picture.

It’s highly advisable that you use ‘verified’ apps/websites to track COVID-19 – cases, facts, myths, so on and so forth. While no novel coronavirus tracking app/website is one hundred percent accurate, because they’re all largely dependent on GPS and location data, at least you get some approximation, so you can probably avoid areas earmarked as affected. The government of India has taken a slightly different approach to how most COVID-19 tracking apps/websites usually function, to help you keep pace with all the “information and capture the outbreak of coronavirus” through its own dedicated app — Corona Kavach. Here is the government of India’s Corona Kavach COVID-19 tracking app explained in 10 simple points.