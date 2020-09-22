Government of India warns users against downloading these kind of apps; Check here

The levels of oxygen is something that health authorities have asked people to monitor.

Fake apps: The Centre has issued an advisory on its cyber awareness Twitter handle, warning users against downloading Oximeter apps from unknown URLs. It said that while these apps claim to check the level of oxygen in the body of the users, they could be fake and steal personal data like images, contacts and other information from the phone and even steal the biometric information of the users by asking users for their biometric fingerprints in the app.

Oximeter apps check the level of oxygen present in the blood of the users and keep track of their heartbeats. More specifically, these apps help in monitoring the percentage of breathable oxygen depending on the user’s altitude.

The levels of oxygen is something that health authorities have asked people to monitor, especially considering the coronavirus pandemic. While there are dedicated oximeter devices available on e-commerce websites and in the markets, this advisory has still caused the popularity of oximeter apps to spike.

The cyber dost Twitter handle is maintained by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and it keeps issuing advisories on any possible cyber threats from time to time.

Earlier this month, the account warned users and told them to only download e-wallet apps in their smartphones after verification and authentication, which means directly installing them from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store only. Any e-wallet links received through SMS, email or social media platforms could be fraud and should not be trusted.

On Monday, it cautioned users against any lucrative advertisements regarding discount coupons, cashback or festival coupons through UPI apps on social media as they could be fraudulent, and the person giving such offers might be able to manipulate the user and be able to transfer the money from his/her bank account without the user realising that he/she has been duped.