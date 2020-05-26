Government of India just made Aarogya Setu app open source; here is what it means

The Aarogya Setu source code for Android is now available on Github. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

In a major win for privacy advocates, the Government of India on Tuesday made Aarogya Setu app for Android open source. Its iOS (and KaiOS) source code will be made open in the coming days as well. This means that researchers and cybersecurity experts will now be able to audit the Aarogya Setu app at their full discretion, helping find potential flaws in India’s first truly comprehensive COVID-19 tracking app, hopefully in a fair and transparent manner.

The Aarogya Setu source code for Android is now available on Github and the Government has said that all future app updates will be made through this dedicated repository. The reason why it chose Android to begin with is because 98% of Aarogya Setu usage apparently comes from Android. The app is also available for iOS, and even for KaiOS-based feature phones like the JioPhone. The iOS and KaiOS source code will also be released soon.

The #AarogyaSetuApp is now open source. Read the attached release documents to know more. pic.twitter.com/dubwKQTK0w — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) May 26, 2020

The Government’s move to make Aarogya Setu app open source comes just days after it updated the app’s privacy policy allowing developers to reverse engineer it to detect flaws in the system. The Government now also allows average users to report bugs (if any) in Aarogya Setu.

All of this should go a long way in silencing critics who have been asking the Government to open source Aarogya Setu for sometime now. Concerns only grew further after an anonymous French hacker who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson on Twitter discovered a security issue in the Aarogya Setu app that could allegedly have put the privacy of 90 million Indians at stake. Being an ethical hacker, Alderson had “flagged” the issue to India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) that falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in early May.

Alderson had taken to Twitter to claim that he had discovered a security issue in the Aarogya Setu app and asked the Government to contact him in private, so the hacker could disclose it to the authorities. The Government contacted the hacker soon enough and the issue was disclosed to them. The Government came out with a detailed response to the hacker’s claims soon after, ensuring users that all was well with Aarogya Setu.

Alderson isn’t the only one to have raised alarm over privacy issues in the Aarogya Setu app. New Delhi-based Software Freedom Law Centre has alleged that the app collects sensitive user data such as a user’s gender and travel history, The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has also alleged that Aarogya Setu lacks transparency.

As per Government’s fresh stats, the Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by 110 million users as of May 21, 2020.