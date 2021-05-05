  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government, live streaming platform Bolo Indya partner to raise COVID-19 vaccination awareness

May 5, 2021 5:54 PM

Homegrown live streaming platform Bolo Indya has stepped forward to create awareness regarding the Coronavirus vaccination across the tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4 cities in India.

The updates by the Indian government will also be shared by the application across 14 languages in the country.

For this initiative, the company has partnered with the citizen engagement platform of the government- MyGov India where the aim is to aid the Centre's efforts to fight the pandemic via an awareness drive.

“As part of this partnership, Bolo Indya users residing in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns can now get first-hand, real-time information from the Government on various announcements made in the wake of Covid-19, vaccination drive, precautionary updates, and other key measures taken by the government,” the company said in a statement. The company will also conduct live streaming sessions on the Bolo Indya app where health experts will talk about isolation related guidelines, vaccination myths as well as mental issues.

The updates by the Indian government will also be shared by the application across 14 languages in the country. The MyGov India profile on the Bolo Indya platform can engage with the citizens directly through live streaming.

Varun Saxena, CEO, and Founder of Bolo Indya said, “It is delightful to see such a credible institution trusting Live Streaming on our platform to organically penetrate and amplify the engagement with the users of Bharat through us.” The streams will help engage audiences in small cities and help them get information from credible authority sources.

Meanwhile, live streaming feature on Bolo Indya also has an integrated real-time gamification that is present in the form of gifting options. This means that the creators, depending on their engagement, follower base and content quality will be rewarded. The reward can be in cash on the platform. The live streaming feature also helps people connect with creators via video calling option.

