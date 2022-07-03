Got Rs 30,000? Get a OnePlus Nord 2T: The Essential Smartphone you should own!

Eight years ago, OnePlus changed market perceptions when it delivered the first OnePlus device, proving that flagship features could be available at affordable and mid-segment prices. And now it has done the same with the just-released OnePlus Nord 2T. Disrupting the smartphone market and turning price-performance ratios on their head is routine for the brand that believes in Never Settling, and with the OnePlus Nord 2T, it has done just that once again. Like the original OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord 2T delivers flagship essentials at a startling price.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip, which is right up there with the best in its segment and is capable of delivering a flagship level performance effortlessly, aided by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB storage. This means that whether it is a Call of Duty session or just some crazy digital driving in the Asphalt series, the OnePlus Nord 2T will glide through it without breaking into a sweat. It is the only Dimensity 1300-driven device in its segment at the time of writing, making it the perfect device for anyone looking for flagship level performance at a mid-segment price. Making everything run extra smoothly and without any hassle is the iconic OxygenOS 12.1 interface on top of Android 12 – there is no bloatware, and the interface is smooth and speedy. What’s more, it is assured of two major Android updates and security updates for three years. Combined with 5G support, that makes the OnePlus Nord 2T a great phone for anyone who wants to be future-ready.

It is a terrific phone for photography also. The OnePlus Nord 2T features the same sensor that was seen on the flagship-level OnePlus 10R, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, and comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) for better videos and low-light photography (a feature you do not find even in phones that are much more expensive). The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset adds a lot of AI muscle and the phone’s special AI Highlight video mode (powered by Sony’s DOL-HDR image processing) ensures that you get stunning videos even in adverse light conditions. The result? You get amazing snaps and jaw-dropping videos, rich in colour and detail (you can even shoot slow-motion videos at 960 fps). An 8-megapixel ultrawide camera gets you a 120-degree field of view for those landscape snaps, while a 2-megapixel mono snapper completes the camera trio on the back of the Nord 2T. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front facing camera, which comes with electronic image stabilization, for super stable snaps and videos.

The OnePlus Nord 2T does not just come with a flagship chip, flagship OS, flagship cameras, flagship connectivity, but also literally brings flagship charging to the mid-segment. The phone comes with a 4500 mAh which is charged by the same 80W SuperVOOC charging that was seen in the premium OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year. In simple terms, it will charge the phone in under half an hour, and fifteen minutes of charging will easily see you through a day of Nord 2T usage. The phone has nine built-in temperature sensors to monitor the charging temperature, an independent integrated circuit (IC), to ensure charging safety and stability, and is TÜV Rheinland certified for safe fast charging and usage. That’s one flagship-level cool charging customer for you!

All of this flagship goodness comes packed in a superb design. The OnePlus Nord 2T comes in a classy and elegant Gray Shadow with a sandstone finish reminiscent of the OnePlus One, and a glossier Jade Fog with misty undertones, reflecting the burdenless design philosophy of the brand. On the front you have a magnificent 6.43 inch full HD+ AMOLED display, with HDR10+ support, allowing you to view content without any quality compromises. Dual ambient sensors on the front and back ensure that the brightness of the display adjusts automatically as per ambient light conditions.

What makes the OnePlus Nord 2T a truly irresistible phone is its price tag. The phone starts at Rs 28,999 for its 8 GB/ 128 GB variant and Rs 33,999 for its 12 GB / 256 GB variant. Not only is this super affordable, but these prices are lower than those of the 8 GB /128 GB and 12 GB / 256 GB variants of its bestselling predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2. At a time when smartphone prices are on the ascendant, OnePlus has actually released an upgraded device at a lower price!

Sweetening the deal further are a number of special offers for those looking to get a slice of the OnePlus Nord 2T life. From July 5 to July 11, ICICI credit and debit card users can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores and other major offline partner stores. ICICI credit and debit card users can also get a no cost EMI for up to 3 months till the end of July. There are exclusive offers on oneplus.in and the OnePlus store app as well. From July 5 to July 14, users with old OnePlus devices can get an additional Rs. 3000 with exchange bonus. The first thousand shoppers on OnePlus Store App will also get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

There are some great offers and benefits for Red Cable Club members as well. OnePlus Nord 2T buyers can get the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749 when purchased as a bundle on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App and for Rs. 999 at Amazon.in and select OnePlus Experience Stores. Existing Red Cable Club members will also be able to save up to Rs 1000 using RedCoins on purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App, till July 11.

All of which make the OnePlus Nord 2T the phone to buy if you have a budget of around Rs 30,000. The price might be mid-segment, but the phone is essentially a flagship. It has everything you need. At a price you will love.