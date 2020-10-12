GOQII SMART VITAL WATCH: Your health stats on your wrist

The Smart Vital also gives a glimpse into various other parameters—detecting sleep, steps, calories and heart rate.

These are pandemic times and people are acutely health-conscious. In great demand are apps, fitness bands and smartwatches that provide the necessary information on key health parameters—blood pressure, blood oxygen, pulse rate, body temperature, etc. GOQii Smart Vital, a smart activity tracker from Vishal Gondal-founded GOQii, is generating a lot of curiosity in gadget circles these days. Priced at Rs 5,999, this smartwatch comes with an integrated Pulse Oximeter to measure the oxygen level in your blood; it will also give real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels.

Medical experts say Covid-19 patients are found to have lower oxygen rate, hence the Smart Vital can be crucial in diagnosing and monitoring the symptoms. Smart Vital can help you monitor your blood oxygen (SpO2. Low blood oxygen is an indicator of Covid-19, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung infections as well.A wearer can immediately get a sense of changes in her vitals and co-relate to a bigger health problem.

High body temperature is also a symptom of Covid-19 and detecting it early can help you take required action. With sensors in the watch to detect body temperature, you can stay aware and avoid any risks to your health. The Smart Vital also gives a glimpse into various other parameters—detecting sleep, steps, calories and heart rate.

GOQii Smart Vital comes with a 1.3-inch Full Screen touch display (240×240 pixels resolution). It is waterproof and comes with an external charger. You can even match your outfits with the multiple, colourful strap options to make the perfect style statement. It is easy to change, is skin-friendly and comfortable. To get started, download the GOQii app from Google Play or App Store and sync the Smart Vital with it. You can change the settings as per your preference via the app.

GOQii Smart Vital’s advanced 24×7 heart rate monitor utilises AI-driven algorithms for high-precision readings. It has heart rate sensors for continuous, non-disruptive heart rate monitoring. The blood pressure monitor on the GOQii Smart Vital reads your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can get the report directly with the integrated GOQii app. It comes with 18 exercise modes (Walk, Run, Workout, Tennis, Dance, Cricket etc); the key takeaway here is all the activities that get your blood pumping can now be monitored on a single device.

When it comes to smart notifications, you can receive timely updates on your wrist. You can get notified on messages, calls, WhatsApp and other apps on this wearable without looking at your phone. You can also get inactivity alerts, weather information, set alarms and reminders to stay hydrated and active.

Overall, a worthy product for the health-conscious lot.

KEY FEATURES

1.3-inch Full Screen touch display

Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, active time

Measure body temperature and blood pressure

Measure SpO2 with integrated Pulse Oximeter

24×7 heart rate monitoring

Notification like messages, calls, WhatsApp, etc

Upto7 days battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 5,999