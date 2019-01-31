GOQii RunGPS: Smart wearable to track your walking, running and cycling

GOQii has signed up ace runners and doctors as consultants who offer their expertise to the users.

An increasing number of Indians are taking up running these days to stay fit and build stamina. According to a recent report from GOQii, the number of people taking up running has increased from 22% in 2017 to 33% in 2018, which is a gradual progression from walking. In sync with this trend, the fitness wearable firm has introduced RunGPS, an affordable GPS-enabled wearable with marathon coaching. Available on GOQii Store and Amazon at `4,999 along with three months of coaching, the device comes with an integrated GPS tracker to track walking, running, cycling and other activities. The company has also partnered with leading YouTube fitness coaches, doctors and running trainers to offer personalised coaching for healthier lifestyle.

GOQii RunGPS is targeted at the running community that trains and coaches for marathons, treks and other running heavy sports.GOQii has signed up ace runners and doctors as consultants who offer their expertise to the users. Apart from professional trainers and doctors, GOQii has also got on board Ranveer Allahbadia, Jeet Salal, Gaurav Taneja, Abhinav Mahajan—said to be some of India’s biggest fitness stars on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

GOQii RunGPS has six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calories burnt, heart rate and duration. The device also tracks activities and sleep, comes with an integrated USB charger that can easily be connected to any power bank, adapter or laptop. It can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to the GOQii iOS and Android app. It comes with GOQii family care plan that offers a personal coach and personalised doctor consultation for the subscription period of three months for one selected member. The subscription also offers access to GOQii Play, the premium video content service of GOQii that has videos on exercise, yoga, nutrition, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii said, “GOQii RunGPS will greatly aid our players (users) to run

better towards a healthier lifestyle. Running has been known to improve mental and health functions, lowering depression levels, increase stamina, boost immunity and maintain a healthy BMI. Our RunGPS will surely benefit all health enthusiasts.”