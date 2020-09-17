GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera launched with dual display, 5K video recording; top features, India price and all details

A new front facing LCD display will also be appended in the new model which will help photography enthusiasts to seamlessly capture their prized shots.

GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera is official. The camera which is the flagship action camera of the company for the current year is studded with a plethora of advanced features ranging from higher resolution sensor, removable lens cover, a front-facing colour LCD display and an extra durable battery. The previously launched models like Hero 8 Black and and Hero 7 Black will come down the hierarchy by virtue of the new model having most advanced features and top price.

As for the company’s product in the 360 degree camera market, GoPro Max which was launched last year continues to remain on the top model launched by the company. Among the additional and super exciting features of the new model Hero 9 Black are its compatibility with GoPro Mods, new Max Lens Mod.

GoPro Hero 9 Black specs, features and price

The price of the new camera has been pegged at Rs 49,500 by the company. Interested customers will have to wait till October end by which the sale of the camera is expected to set off. As far as the specifications of the new model are concerned, the camera flanks a new 23.6-megapixel image sensor, facility to record videos upto 5K 30fps and capture 20-megapixel stills along with being powered by the GP1 processor.

A new front facing LCD display will also be appended in the new model which will help photography enthusiasts to seamlessly capture their prized shots. The company has also promised that the new battery in this model will fare 30 percent better than the performance of Hero 8 Black. Other minute features which are new to this model include HyperSmooth 3.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 which will aid the users of the device to have better stability and slow motion effects in their photographs.