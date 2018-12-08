Google’s Sundar Pichai faces fresh challenge, contract workers accuse CEO of creating unequal workforce

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 12:41 PM

Contractual workers make a huge part of the company's workforce.

google ceo sundar pichai, google, sundar pichai, google ceo, google contractual works, goggle ceo letter, search engine giant google, searching giant googleGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai (PTI)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a new challenge in hand. A group of contract workers have asked for equal treatment and dignity. They have sent a letter to Pichai with allegations that the company of paying less to contract workers.

They have also complaint of getting fewer benefits than full-time employees. The letter has been signed by TVCs (temporary, vendor, and contract workers).

These workers make a huge part of the company’s workforce, right from engineers to marketing staff to the cafeteria. There number now is more than full-time staff in the company, Vox reported

“It is clear that we will continue to be mistreated and ignored if we stay silent,” they wrote and also added, “Google has the power — and the money — to ensure that we are treated equitably, with respect and dignity.”

These temporary workers have also said that they wear different-coloured badges, often left out from meetings and are not provided with information required to do their jobs.

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to make the long-awaited congressional appearance

Even as Google is perhaps the only company from the US that has hired so many contractors, the company’s size and its contractual workforce suggest larger, the problematic trend in the US economy. A number of other companies are also hiring contractors for profit margins as they are paid less and receive fewer benefits than full-time employees.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google’s Sundar Pichai faces fresh challenge, contract workers accuse CEO of creating unequal workforce
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition