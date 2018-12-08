Google’s Sundar Pichai faces fresh challenge, contract workers accuse CEO of creating unequal workforce

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (PTI)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a new challenge in hand. A group of contract workers have asked for equal treatment and dignity. They have sent a letter to Pichai with allegations that the company of paying less to contract workers.

They have also complaint of getting fewer benefits than full-time employees. The letter has been signed by TVCs (temporary, vendor, and contract workers).

These workers make a huge part of the company’s workforce, right from engineers to marketing staff to the cafeteria. There number now is more than full-time staff in the company, Vox reported

“It is clear that we will continue to be mistreated and ignored if we stay silent,” they wrote and also added, “Google has the power — and the money — to ensure that we are treated equitably, with respect and dignity.”

These temporary workers have also said that they wear different-coloured badges, often left out from meetings and are not provided with information required to do their jobs.

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to make the long-awaited congressional appearance

Even as Google is perhaps the only company from the US that has hired so many contractors, the company’s size and its contractual workforce suggest larger, the problematic trend in the US economy. A number of other companies are also hiring contractors for profit margins as they are paid less and receive fewer benefits than full-time employees.