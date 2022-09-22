Google’s new privacy tool to let users delete their personal identifiable information, contact details from showing in Search

Google is reportedly rolling out a new privacy tool, “Results About You”, to make it easier for users to get their personal identifiable information deleted from Search results. The feature was first announced at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year.

According to a new 9to5Google report, Google has started rolling out the said feature for some Android users in Europe and the US. It should be made available in more markets sooner rather than later.

HOW TO FIND ‘RESULTS ABOUT YOU’ OPTION:

Android users will have to open the updated Google app.

Then, tap on your profile avatar present in the top-right corner saying ‘Results about you”.

Upon clicking this option, users will be directed to a different page.

The page will explain how the user can request Google to remove Search results which might contain phone numbers, home addresses, emails or any other information.

HOW TO REMOVE INFO FROM FIND ‘RESULTS ABOUT YOU’ OPTION:

To remove any information, click on the three dots appearing in the top-right corner of each result.

A new panel with the “Remove result” option will appear at the bottom of the screen.

After the option has been selected, the progress can then be monitored. There are also filters like “In progress” and “Approved.”

While making the removal request, the page also involves the last step “Why would you like to remove this result?” Here are a few options to pick from:

It shows my personal contact info

It shows my contact with an intent to harm me

It shows other personal info

It contains illegal info

It’s outdated

