Google’s latest Pixel phones to be available with Rs 10,000 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to begin on September 29 and continue till October 4. Ahead of the sale, Google India has announced it is discounting the latest Pixel 3a smartphones for a limited period. Pixel 3a phones were launched in May this year to make inroads in the lower premium range.

Those looking to buy the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be happy to know that they can get a good discount on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The tech giant has reduced the price and now that the price has been set for Pixel 3a as Rs 29,999 and for Pixel 3a XL as Rs 34,999 respectively. This is a massive price cut from the original retail price for both phones which stood at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999. which is notably higher than the US prices at their launch.

Those who hold Axis Bank Credit and debit card and ICICI Bank Credit card can get an additional 10 per cent instant discount during the Big Billion Day sale from e-commerce giant.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers along with no-cost EMI as well.

In its press release, Google said that the price cut on its Pixel 3a series will only stay valid from September 30 to October 04. Furthermore, Flipkart Plus users will receive an early access (four hours in advance) to the sale beginning from 8:00 pm on September 29, 2019. All the users will have to is to move the phone to their Flipkart shopping cart in order to get the discounted price on Google Pixel 3a phones.

Both Google phones – Pixel 3a and 3a XL – have the 12-megapixel rear camera. In the Pixel 3a phones, other features include the Night Sight mode, Portrait mode, Super Res Zoom and HDR+ technology.

The colour options for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are Black and White.

The Pixel 3a XL comes with its 6-inch full-HD+ display and has a 3700mAh battery whereas the Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch full-HD+ display and a 3000mAh battery. With an upgrade to Android 9 Pie, both Google smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and have 4GB RAM+64GB storage.