Google’s latest feature helps battle smartphone addiction

Google has come up with a new application for those dealing with smartphone addiction. If social media apps on your phone are taking up too much of your time, you can use the Focus Mode. The latest offering by Google was first announced in May of this year, turns off distracting apps like Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

The Focus Mode feature will apply a timer which keeps you from using certain apps for a particular amount of time. When the timer is up, Google will automatically unpause the apps.

Focus Mode is the search engine giant’s latest feature launched with an intent to promote ‘digital health.’ It is to be noted that the setting has branched out of the Wind Down mode, which is a part of Digital Wellbeing feature to enable turning of the screen to grayscale if a user set a timer every night or turn it on manually. The concept behind it was to make the screen look less compelling while also limiting the blue light which many believe disrupts sleeping patterns and keeps users awake for longer hours.

Focus Mode could very well keep users from overusing apps as the app will allow users to choose the apps they would like to pause, which tend to distract them with notifications. One has the option of keeping some messaging apps active for emergencies.

Focus Mode has been made available for the Android 10 (formerly Android Q) beta, however if you are yet to see it, you could update to the latest version.

How to use Focus Mode

Step 1. Tap on Digital Wellbeing app.

Step 2. Select Focus Mode on the dashboard

Step 3. Select the box on the right of each app you wish to disable. If they are unable to see them, you may need to tap on ‘Show all apps’

Step 4. Select ‘Turn on now’. This will disable the chosen apps.

Step 5. All the paused apps will turn grey. If one attempts to access the app, a pop up will open saying ‘Focus Mode is on.’ One can choose Settings to change their preferences or select OK to finalise the changes.

Step 6. If you are ready to ‘unpause’ your apps, go to the Focus Mode settings and select Turn off now.

How to use Quick Settings to turn Focus Mode on

In case one wants a quicker way to switch Focus Mode on, access Quick Settings menu and then Tap on Focus Mode to pause any apps you’ve chosen in the settings.

In order to make changes to the apps user has paused, they will need to go back to the Digital Wellbeing app.