Google’s Gboard gains enhanced AI support to suggest GIFs, emojis, stickers, and more

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 5:31 PM

Google is rolling out a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based capability that would allow its first-party keyboard "Gboard" to suggest GIFs, emoji and stickers to conversations for Android users.

google, google gboard, AI support, Artificial Intelligence, GIFs, emojis, stickers, Gboard, technology newsEarlier in September rumours surfaced that Google was working out ways to produce better, faster recommendations for GIFs and emoji. (Reuters)

Google is rolling out a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based capability that would allow its first-party keyboard “Gboard” to suggest GIFs, emoji and stickers to conversations for Android users. “Keep your eyes peeled for the ‘GIF’ icon to appear in the top left corner of Gboard. Tap it, and you’ll see a selection of GIFs, emoji and stickers that Gboard thinks you might want to share,” Angana Ghosh, Product Lead, Gboard, Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The feature would be processed entirely on the user’s device to ensure that these suggestions are private and are incorporated in conversations as quickly as possible. Earlier in September rumours surfaced that Google was working out ways to produce better, faster recommendations for GIFs and emoji within its keyboard, the media had reported.

The feature has first been released for Android users globally only in English language. “Google plans to expand the feature to Gboard compatible with more languages and more types of content to help you do and say more right from your conversation,” Ghosh added. However, there has been no word from the search engine giant as yet about by when would the feature be made available for iOS users.

