Google’s funny spin on “Really” meme has Indian Twitter in splits

Google did the ‘Really’ meme and Twitter crackled (Source: Reuters)

It seems that the “really really really” trend is here to stay and now Google India has joined in, albeit with a very funny spin and equally funny responses by Indians on Twitter. Indians on Twitter did not disappoint and came up with their own memes and funny one-liners in their tweets.

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past few days then you must have noticed many a meme about the word “really” being used a lot many times in tweets that you end up scrolling down to read the last sentence.

Well, it is the latest meme that has gone viral on social media, especially on Twitter. The “Really Really Really” refers to a snowclone in which people post by repeating the word “really,” on each line in such a way that it makes a curved pattern. The trend became popular in January 2019 when several popular Twitter accounts went viral using the format.

One of the first known posts to use this format appeared in December 2018 with a User with handle @jjkdsc posting with the hashtag #WE_NEED_DSC, referring to a member of K-pop group NCT127. However, some have credited another K-pop group Black Pink’s Really. Others credit singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 song “I Really Like You”

And now after the #10YearChallenge, many companies have used these format to entertain their audiences with ‘really really’ meme including Youtube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, LinkedIn and OnePlus among others.

Google India posted

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you ???? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

But the relevant spin of the tweet by Google India takes the cake which spawned hilarious responses by Indian Twitterati and here they are –



(This includes parent tweet; rest of them don’t)

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

ओर सब बात भी मानती है???????? — Ganesh paliwal (@Ganeshpaliwal3) January 28, 2019

People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1 — Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019

I really really really want to ask you, why Youtube stop music when minimised. — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) January 28, 2019