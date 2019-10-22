Google’s Diwali offers include Rs 10,000 discount on Pixel phones, deals on smart devices

Pixel 3a is now available with a discount of Rs 10,000

Diwali is just a few days away but the shopping extravaganza across retailers is underway, wherein a plethora of electronics are up for grabs with discounts, freebies, and complimentary offers. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has some of the best tech deals available right now that you may want to consider for gifting purpose. While smartphones have always topped the wishlist of gifting options, buyers are now pursuing other products, such as smart displays, smart speakers, air purifiers, and more.

Google is one of the tech brands that is participating in the ongoing sales for the festive season. And while it decided to not bring its Pixel 4 smartphones to India this year, it has a good portfolio, including previous-generation Pixel devices that still make sense for the money they are available for under the sale. Google has discounted its products during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, and you can buy them for even less when coupling the purchase with bank and cashback offers. Here are the offers that may interest you before you set out to grab deals ahead of Diwali:

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Packing as much prowess as the high-end Pixel flagships, the Pixel 3a series was launched in May for specific markets such as India to entire customers. The Pixel 3a phones have got the same cameras as the Pixel 3 duo, albeit a few trade-offs in the hardware department accompany. With a 5.6-inch display, a Snapdragon 670 processor, and a 12-megapixel rear camera, the Pixel 3a is available with a heavy discount under the sale.

You can buy the 64GB version at Rs 29,999, down from its launch price of Rs 39,999. The Pixel 3a XL 64GB model, originally priced at Rs 44,999, is down to Rs 34,999 in the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Both the devices are available with a flat discount of Rs 10,000. If you choose to transact online using an SBI credit/debit card or a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you can get a discount of Rs 1,750 and an instant cashback of up to 5 per cent, respectively. There is also an exchange value of up to Rs 10,800 coupled with the purchase, in case you are trading in an old, used smartphone.

Google Nest Hub

The first smart display from Google, Nest Hub was launched in August at Rs 9,999. However, you can get it for Rs 8,999 under the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The Nest Hub display is powered by Google Assistant that does everything except a few functions that are not meant for smart displays.

Google Home, Home Mini

The Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers have been available in India for quite a long time. Indians are gradually adopting smart speakers to decorate them as a part of their households, especially in urban areas. According to an IDC report, around 800 thousand units of the smart speaker, including ones by Google and Amazon, were shipped in the year 2018, showing an uptick in the smart speaker market.

If you also have been looking to upgrade to a smart home, you may consider buying a smart speaker that is now selling for much less than from the time they were introduced in the market. Home Mini, the base model in Google’s smart speaker lineup, is available for Rs 2,799 while the Google Home is available to buy at Rs 6,999 under the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. You can avail further discounts using SBI card and Flipkart Axis Bank card.