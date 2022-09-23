Google’s Chromecast with Google TV (HD) launched in India: Price, availability and other important details

Google Chromecast family gets a new member. Google has launched a new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) device which is cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV(4K) which was launched earlier this year in July. According to Google, the new Chromecast “brings more capabilities and intelligence to the Chromecast experience that people have loved for years.”

The new Chromecast sports a compact and thin design same as its predecessor. The device is easy and fast to set up and use. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streams in high definition with 1080p HDR. Google has also added a few software optimizations behind the scenes to offer a jitter-free experience no matter what TV it is paired with.

Along with this, the device also offers Chromecast features like the ability to chat from your phone, share Google Photos to your TV, or cast your Google Meet video calls to TV. The latest Chromecast device comes with the same voice remote that comes with 4K. This remote holds a dedicated Google Assistant button and access buttons for popular streaming services-YouTube and Netflix.

Chromecast with Google TV(HD) price and availability

While Google has launched the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) at Rs 4,499, it is available at a much lower cost on Flipkart as part of its ongoing Big Billion Days sale 2022. It is for Rs 4,199 on Flipkart currently. Google has mentioned that the device will soon also be available for purchase at other retail outlets in India.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes in the classic Snow colour with a white colour voice remote.

Chromecast with Google TV(HD) specs

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes with an HDMI connector. The device also supports FHD streaming with HDR. The voice remote comes with a Chromecast that can be used to access the Google Assistant. With the help of the virtual assistant, users will be able to access and control several streaming and other smart home devices.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will also let users organise their profiles with customisable recommendations. For kids, parental controls can be placed which will let children view only family-friendly content.

The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers 1,000 apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot, YouTube, and more.

