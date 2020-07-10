Google’s Android 10 creates new record as install base crosses 100 million mark in just five months

Google has credited the higher adoption rate of Android 10 to changes it has made over the years, such as Project Treble for Android Oreo.

Google has said that Android 10 is now running on more than 100 million devices within five months of its launch. That gives Android 10 a 28 per cent faster adoption rate than the version preceding the Android 10– Android Pie. Google has credited the higher adoption rate of Android 10 to changes it has made over the years, such as Project Treble for Android Oreo and Project Mainline for Android 10 that have made life easier for hardware makers to roll out faster updates.

Whatever the faster adoption of Android 10 means for Google, it still has a long way to go to challenge its all-time competitor, Apple’s iOS. Android has a lot to do to match the level already attained by iOS as its latest version–iOS 13 reached the 50 per cent mark within a month of its release.

Also, Google’s report lacks certain critical information such as the percentage of Android devices running Android 10 — a figure that is sure to be smaller than Google would like to achieve. In fact, after a similar announcement last August that looked back on Android 9 Pie adoption rates, Google has essentially stopped publishing the breakdown percentage on which Android devices are running which version of Android entirely. (Android Pie was installed at the time on 22.6 percent of Android devices ahead of Android release 10.)

Meanwhile, Google also outlined all the measures it takes to make adoption rates even faster with Android 11. Android 11 is rumored to be launched on September 8 later this year. According to Android Police, Google accidentally announced the launch date at the recently held ‘Hey Google’ Smart Home Summit in the United States, when a presentation slide showed a ‘checklist’ of Android 11 launching on September 8.