Google’s 20th birthday: Search engine giant celebrates the occasion with a doodle

Google Doodle celebrates tech giant’s 20th birthday.

Search engine giant celebrated its 20th birth with a doodle to celebrate the special occasion. It uploaded a 1.37-minute video to honour the day. The doodle video showed the Google’s journey from the start till 2018 and thanking users for all support they got during these years. In the last two decades, the search engine giant has come a long way with users get almost all information they search on Google in various subjects. Google helps people to do a good research to gather knowledge and necessary informations.

Earlier on September 4, the Google Doodle paid tribute to German sculptor, designer, choreographer and painter Oskar Schlemmer on his 130th birth anniversary. The doodle, showed a bulbous mechanical figure standing in a wearing metallic mask. He is popularly known for his work “Triadisches Ballett” or Triadic Ballet in which performers were transformed into geometrical figurines. Schlemmer was known for his love for the divine and architectural aspect of the human body.

Schlemmer captured all possible movement into his complex art form and also labeled each performance as “artistic metaphysical mathematics”, which he considered being as the purest form of physical aesthetics. He was the youngest of six children who went to art school before becoming a director of the stage production and research. He passed away on April 13, 1943, when Germany was under the rule of Adolf Hitler.

On September 5, the search engine giant celebrated Teachers’ Day with a doodle as a tribute to every teacher across the globe. On the occasion, the doodle showed a spinning globe with spectacles in many subjects. Some subjects showed were of music, sports, astronomy, and chemistry. Images showed knowledge across subjects should not be just bookish. This day is celebrated in India every year on September 5 as a tribute to the second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was an exemplary teacher himself.