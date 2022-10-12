Google will reward you to use its Play Store through Play Points program: Details

Google has launched its Play Points program in India. The Play Points program allows the users to earn points for each action they do on Google Play and it will start rolling out in the coming weeks. The actions mean downloading new apps, subscribing to services, books, etc. Google Play Points program comes with four different levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Moreover, users can redeem the points in exchange for Google Play credit.

Google’s reward program was first launched in Japan in September 2018. It was later made available in the US and South Korea in 2019 and now it is available in 28 countries across the globe.

California’s tech giant made the announcement of its reward program – Google Play Points, via a blog post on Tuesday. It will be made available to the users in India in the coming week. The program comes free for everyone and there’s no charged subscription involved. Users need to tap on their profile icon on the Google Play Store app to access the program and check the coins count.

Google Play Points rewards program has four levels – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – users need to collect points to level up in the program. Google has joined hands with more than 30 titles including Truecaller, Wysa and gaming titles like 8 Ball Pool, Ludo King, Evony: The King’s return, and Ludo Star.

How to join the Google Play Points program in India?

Android users will receive the Google Play Points program in the coming week. To join the program, users need to launch the Google Play Store app, select your profile from the top-right menu, and select Play Points to sign up for the rewards program for free. Additionally, users will receive five times as many Play Points in their first week.