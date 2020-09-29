Google will no longer allow you to use this Meet feature for free from October

Earlier this year, the company had said that there will be a time limit of 60 minutes.

From October 1, Google will not allow users to use its video conferencing app Meet to make unlimited time video calls, unless payment is made. The Google’s app that has been free for all till now, is shifting on payment mode for unlimited time calls and all those wanting to use the feature will have to pay for it. The company will allow users to use upto 60 minutes of video-calling for free, then charges will be applicable for using Google Meet.

Earlier this year, the company had said that there will be a time limit of 60 minutes. However, as many people had to work from home and use the application for meetings and students too used the app for online classes on the back of Coronavirus pandemic, the company decided to not enforce the time limit till September 30. Till September 30, users are allowed to call as many as 100 people and use the video conferencing service for as long as it is required.

The company has said that there is communication regarding any kind of change to the promo or advanced features expiring. The company will make an announcement if there is any change.

Further, from tomorrow (September 30) the access given to Education customers for advanced features for G Suite that includes meeting allowance of up to 250 participants, ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive as well as live-streams of up to 100,000 people in a single domain will also be not present.

The company had also given free access to G Suite customers for all Meet’s advanced features. These features were the ability to live stream for up to 100,000 viewers within their domain, free G Suite Essentials for new customers, and some additional Meet licenses that were qualified for G Suite customers without any changes in their current contract. Free access to these features will also be removed after tomorrow.