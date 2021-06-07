Google will launch Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds in India but it’s not sure when

Google Pixel Buds A Series goes on sale in US from June 17th

Google recently launched its “affordable” Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless earbuds globally. The Pixel Buds A-Series are now available for pre-orders in the US. The company has not yet commented on the international launch of these earbuds.

However, a tweet by “Made by Google” shed light on Pixel Buds A-Series launch and availability in India. It confirms its release and that Flipkart has been roped in to be its e-commerce partner.

When a Twitter user inquired about its availability in India, the Google representative replied that it goes on sale from June 17th in the US and Canada and later this year for other countries. In India, it will be available via Flipkart but there is no exact timeline available as of now.

What about availability in India?? — godishalagoutham (@goutham_3g) June 3, 2021

Google Pixel Buds A-series price and Specs

Pixel Buds A-Series were launched for $99 (roughly Rs 7,200). These come with a custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker that offers Bass Boost and noise reduction options. The company claims that Google Pixel Buds A-Series provide three hours of playback with just 15 minutes of charging and five hours of playback with a single charge. Fast charging option is also available.

The earbuds come with touch control keys but not swipe controls as in Pixel Buds. Wireless charging options are also not available. With an IPX4 rating, they are also sweat and water-resistant.