Google will launch Pixel 6 on October 19; question is will it come to India

Pixel 6 will be the first Pixel phone with Tensor inside.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be officially launched on October 19, Google has confirmed. Although the bigger question would be, will it launch them in India too.

We already know a thing or two about the Pixel 6 because Google—possibly to avoid leaks and rumours—has already shown it off and talked a little bit about its specs including the custom Tensor chip it designed specifically for it. The Pixel 6 will be the first Pixel phone with Tensor inside and while we still don’t have granular details, there’s little doubt that things are looking very exciting.

Aside from the core hardware—which is obviously set to get a hard refresh this year—Google is also updating the design quite drastically. The Pixel 6 and its pro model will boast of high-end premium build and aesthetics with a polished aluminum frame—matte in case of the vanilla model—and hole-punch cut-out for the selfie camera.

Speaking of which, Google is also set to ‘fully’ embrace the camera bump to make way for bigger—and hopefully better—sensors in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The pro Pixel 6 will get three new cameras—wide, ultra-wide and telephoto. The Pixel 6 will keep the wide and ultra-wide and drop the zoom lens.

Clearly, there’s a lot to pique your interest but what remains to be seen is if more people will actually be able to get their hands on it. The ‘flagship’ Pixel has been a no-show in India for a while now and Google has maintained stone cold silence on Pixel 6 so far. It was a little more vocal about the ‘budget’ Pixel 5a 5G announcing early on that the phone will be available in the US and Japan only.

There’s a very high chance that Google may not launch the Pixel 6 in India—historically speaking—based on two very solid grounds. One is related to the global semiconductor shortage which makes a phone like the Pixel 6 with in-house chip an even more difficult cookie to crack. The other is how Google likes to price its ‘made by Google’ products meaning they’re out of reach for a lot of buyers and the subsequent inability to sell these products as much as any viable business would like.

Regardless, we will be covering Google’s virtual Pixel fall launch event as it happens, so stay tuned for more details on Pixel 6.