Google welcomes FIFA World Cup 2018 with doodle

Search Engine giant Google today welcomed the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a doodle. The doodle showing people welcoming the start of the mega tournament by playing drums and other instruments. The World Cup, hosted by Russia, this year will go on till July 15. As many as 32 teams will participate in the mega sports event. The matches will be held in 12 venues.

Earlier, Google had rolled out a new features to help keen followers of the game follow real-time matches and also follow highlights on their smartphones. These features are designed to help football fans get new experience while checking statistics, group tables and trending players. “Looking forward to the updated Search experience for soccer, just in time for the World Cup,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai had tweeted earlier.

The post also said that search would also show video recaps from a number of broadcasters showing goals and highlights of major match moments soon after the end of each match each match. “For each match, you can tap to watch live or follow along with score updates on your phone. You’ll also find a detailed timeline with updates including in-game moments, live images, stats, tweets and more,” Product Manager for Google Search Yoav Schwartzberg had said in post.

“To keep track of all the matches, even when you’re not searching, you can pin real-time scores on your Android phone screen from Search on mobile browsers or from the Android Google App. Find the match you’re looking for, tap and drag to pin the match anywhere on your screen,” Schwartzberg further said . The company had also created a World Cup Tracker on Google News app on Android. “The tracker will include a special ‘spotlight’ feature that provides an easy way to visualise live scores, highlights, results, and schedules all in one place,” he added.