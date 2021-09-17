Google uses ‘dead’ Nexus Twitter account to poke fun at Apple

The last tweet Google had sent out from the account was on October 16, 2017, about upgrading to Pixel 2

Every year Apple launches a new iPhone model, a plethora of memes, reactions, tease flood social media. This year was no different as the Cupertino-based tech giant dropped the new iPhone 13 series.

What made the iPhone 13 series launch a bit more special was the ‘secret’ message from Apple’s close rival Google.

The tech giant tweeted about the Pixel 6 — its upcoming flagship smartphone — from the ‘almost dead’ Nexus account. According to a 9to5Google report, soon after Apple launched the iPhone 13 on September 14, Google sent a tweet from @googlenexus, simply saying “I’d wait for #Pixel6.”

The last tweet Google had sent out from the account was on October 16, 2017, about upgrading to Pixel 2. However, Google kept replying to customer support mentions from the account until July 14, 2019. The verified account was then made private later in 2019, the 9to5Google report added. The account’s banner image directs users to the new @madebygoogle handle.

Google will launch the Pixel 6 later this year, reports said. It will take on the iPhone 13 in the flagship smartphone market. The Alphabet-owned company recently released a teaser for the Pixel 6 with a ‘For All You Are’ tagline.

The series will include two models — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both will have a punch-hole design, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual-tone rear panel. The lower-end model will have a 4,614mAh battery, while the Pro model will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The 5G smartphones will support 33W fast-charging and Wi-Fi 6 and have Android 12 out of the box.

While Google is yet to confirm the Pixel 6’s launch date, clock widgets in the teaser suggest the date to be October 19, the 9to5Google report said. The company has so far only said the phones would arrive “later this fall”. Reports also suggest that the phones can be purchased from October 28.