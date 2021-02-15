  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google updates YouTube app for iOS, its first major app to be updated for iPhone since December 2020

While YouTube iOS app was the first major one to be updated since December, Google has already updated apps like Classroom, Translate, Stadia and Authenticator for iOS.

youtube iOS appNotably, Cupertino launched privacy labels in December last year. (Image: Reuters)

YouTube iOS app: The YouTube app for iOS has received a bug fix update. While this in itself is not a big deal, the fact that this is the first major Google iOS app to be updated since December is a major development. For long it had been speculated that the move by Google to not update its iOS apps, including Docs, Search, Photos and Gmail, was in order to avoid the new privacy labels by Apple. However, in a blog post last month, the search engine giant stated that whenever it decided to update its apps, it would add the privacy labels required by the iPhone maker.

Google had said that once it chose to update any of its apps, it would add labels that would show the users the maximum categories of data that these apps would collect if the users were to use every feature and service offered by the app. However, vary of users’ reaction to the collection of user data, Google clarified that the users would be able to control their privacy settings by either visiting the Google Account or going to the Google products they use on iOS.

Notably, Cupertino launched privacy labels in December last year, and it now requires companies to apply before updating the existing apps on iOS.

