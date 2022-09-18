Google update brings hotel sustainability, health and safety information to search results

Tech giant Google has announced that it will now provide its users with information regarding hotel’s sustainability, health and safety programs in the search results.

Once the user will search for a hotel, they will see a panel towards the right side of the screen which will show all the details about the hotel after scrolling down to Maps and pricing.

As can be seen in the screenshot, after searching for a hotel, when the user selects a hotel and scrolls down, they will be able to see a section ‘Sustainability”. Under the section, various sub sections like Energy efficiency, Water conservation, Waste reduction, Sustainable sourcing will be visible. All these sections will show the kind of policy the hotel believes in and what kind of measures the hotel takes.

Sustainability is measured by a hotel’s energy efficiency and the recycling programs. Programs such as donating, composting leftover food, reusing towels, donating soaps, not using plastic straws etc.

These additions to the knowledge panel have already started appearing on desktop searches.

In 2020, the sustainability feature was added to the hotel landing pages but now has been added to Google searches which is now directly showing.

Recently, Google had released a crucial update for the Chrome browser which fixed a security bug in it. The Tech Giant was aware of the zero-day vulnerability which was exploited by hackers. Users were advised to update their Google Chrome in order to protect their data as well as privacy online.

ALSO READ| Critical zero-day vulnerability in Chrome potentially exploited by hackers, Google rolls out fix