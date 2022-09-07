Google tries to steal Apple’s thunder, announces Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch launch date ahead of iPhone 14 unveil

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will launch on October 6, Google has announced. Curiously, the announcement comes hours ahead of Apple’s scheduled iPhone 14 Far Out launch event on September 7.Google has announced this year’s hardware event via its Twitter handle where the company has teased the devices it will be launching.

The event is all set to take place on October 6 at 10am ET (7:30 pm IST). Google will launch the Pixel 7 series smartphones and Pixel Watch at the event. Google had announced the same earlier this year by showing off both the devices at its I/O 2022 press conference.

The event will be held online for those who want to see otherwise the company will also be hosting an in-person event in Brooklyn. This will be the company’s first physical event after almost two years of virtual events.

The company’s announcement comes one day prior to Apple’s Far Out event, where Apple will unveil iPhone 14 series and much more.

Google first announced the Pixel 7 series (and Pixel Watch) at I/O 2022. It is anticipated that the next-gen chip, inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will be called the Tensor G2 with the codename of GS201. The chipset is also expected to come with an unreleased Samsung Exynos 5300 modem.

As can be seen in the teaser video, the cameras are quite notable with the telephoto lens within the circular lens being seen clearly.

Recently in July a person had claimed to have gotten their hands on the Pixel 7 Pro prototype through Facebook Marketplace. According to reports, the Pixel 7 series will largely remain unchanged (relative to Pixel 6), only minor changes will be there. It is also expected that Pixel 7 is most likely to come with a basic display, 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Stay tuned for more.

