Google Translate now has a responsive design to adjust your screen size

Google has made the website responsive so it can adjust dynamically for your screen size.

It’s been twelve years since the launch of Google Translate, and since then Translate has evolved to keep up with the ways people use it. Initially translating between English and Arabic only, this free multilingual service from Google now translates 30 trillion sentences per year across 103 languages. The company’s free service instantly translates words, phrases, and web pages between English and over 103 other languages.

Google Translate has become an essential tool for communicating across languages, and the Internet behemoth recently redesigned the <https://translate.google.com/> Translate website to make it easier to use. The service now has a responsive design to dynamically adjust to your screen size and also features updates labelling and typography. Additionally, there are now labels to each saved translation to help find them easily.

Here’s what you need to know:

The site’s new look is now consistent with other Google products, and updated labeling and typography make it easier to navigate. For instance, you’ve always been able to upload documents for translation, but now that feature is easier to find.

“Now it’s even more convenient to save and organise important translations you regularly utilise or search for. We’ve added labels to each saved translation, so if you speak multiple languages, you can sort and group your translations with a single click,” said James Kuczmarski, product manager, Google Translate.

