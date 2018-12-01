Google to shut Hangouts by 2020! Messaging app to stop its functions, says report

By: | Published: December 1, 2018 9:37 PM

Google may shut down its popular Hangouts service for users by next year, tech website 9to5Google has reported citing sources. The messaging service was launched by Google as a replacement of Gchat in 2013.

hangouts, google hangouts, google hangouts news, news of google hangouts, google hangouts to shut, google hangouts shut down Hangouts is one of the most prominent chat options in Gmail on the web, and the app for the service also exists on the Google Play Store.

Google may shut down its popular Hangouts service for users by next year, tech website 9to5Google has reported citing sources. The messaging service was launched by Google as a replacement of Gchat in 2013. However, the application hasn’t got new updates from its developer for quite a long period. As of now, the Hangouts is one of the most prominent chat options in Gmail on the web, and the app for the service also exists on the Google Play Store.

The Hangouts offers its users messaging, video chat, SMS and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) features. The 9to5Google report also cited Google’s pivot for the Hangouts brand to enterprise use cases with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet which it announced last year. In the meanwhile, some reviewers have said that Hangouts app showing signs of age, bugs as well as performance issues.

The search engine has also introduced its Allo and Duo services as simple-to-use instant messaging apps. The Allo and Duo have been introduced as brand new products, thus, the Hangouts remains to be a business group or collaboration communication service. The report further added that Hangouts as a brand will continue to live on with G Suite’s Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. While Hangout chat is intended to be a team communication app comparable to Slack, and the meet is a video meetings platform.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google to shut Hangouts by 2020! Messaging app to stop its functions, says report
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition