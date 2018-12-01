Google to shut Hangouts by 2020! Messaging app to stop its functions, says report

Hangouts is one of the most prominent chat options in Gmail on the web, and the app for the service also exists on the Google Play Store.

Google may shut down its popular Hangouts service for users by next year, tech website 9to5Google has reported citing sources. The messaging service was launched by Google as a replacement of Gchat in 2013. However, the application hasn’t got new updates from its developer for quite a long period. As of now, the Hangouts is one of the most prominent chat options in Gmail on the web, and the app for the service also exists on the Google Play Store.

The Hangouts offers its users messaging, video chat, SMS and Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) features. The 9to5Google report also cited Google’s pivot for the Hangouts brand to enterprise use cases with Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet which it announced last year. In the meanwhile, some reviewers have said that Hangouts app showing signs of age, bugs as well as performance issues.

The search engine has also introduced its Allo and Duo services as simple-to-use instant messaging apps. The Allo and Duo have been introduced as brand new products, thus, the Hangouts remains to be a business group or collaboration communication service. The report further added that Hangouts as a brand will continue to live on with G Suite’s Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. While Hangout chat is intended to be a team communication app comparable to Slack, and the meet is a video meetings platform.