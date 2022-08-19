Google to roll update for more authentic and high-quality search results

Google has announced that it is working on slew of updates to improve the search results for users. The new update aims to cut down on clickbait and help users find more authentic and high-quality content in the search results. The Mountain View-based giant on Thursday announced that these changes will roll out in two updates in the coming weeks.

“We know people don’t find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers. So starting next week for English users globally, we’re rolling out a series of improvements to Search to make it easier for people to find helpful content made by, and for, people,” reads the company’s blog post.

Calling this as the “helpful content update,” Google states that the update will target content that have been created for ranking with no intent to help or inform people. The new update will ensure that poor quality content does not rank high in Google’s Search results. The company’s internal testing of this update has already shown positive results.

Google’s new update specifically targets content that are written mainly for ranking in search engines. With the new algorithm update, Google wants users to find high-quality original content and take down on web pages that rank well in search results but fail to help users with information that they are looking for.

Google has also announced to release an update that will make it easier to find original and high-quality product reviews. The move joins the ongoing effort of Google to encourage more in-depth and helpful reviews based on first-hand expertise in search results.

“We’ve continued to refine these systems, and in the coming weeks, we’ll roll out another update to make it even easier to find high-quality, original reviews. We’ll continue this work to make sure you find the most useful information when you’re researching a purchase on the web,” reads the blog post.