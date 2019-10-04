Google to roll out private browsing feature for Maps in India this month

Google is also providing more options to users to handle their data and privacy settings by offering the option of controlling privacy options on Google Assistant through voice commands.

Google India will launch the incognito mode, or popularly called the private mode, for browsing Maps on Android platform this month, which means that places searched by a user would not be saved by the search giant, nor would it use this data to personalise the experience. The announcement regarding this was first made at the annual developer’s conference, I/O 2019, in San Francisco in May this year.

“When you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your Maps activity on that device, like the places you search for, won’t be saved to your Google Account and won’t be used to personalise your Maps experience. You can easily turn on Incognito mode by selecting it from the menu that appears when you tap your profile photo, and you can turn it off at any time to return to a personalised experience with restaurant recommendations, information about your commute, and other features tailored to you,” said Google’s Director (Product Management, Privacy and Data Protection Office), Eric Miraglia, in a blog post.

He added that the Incognito mode will start rolling out for the Android platform this month, while for the iOS users, the roll out would be “coming soon”. “Earlier this year, we started rolling out more ways for you to protect your data, including making our controls easier to access, new ways to use Google apps with Incognito mode, and options to automatically delete data like your Location History, searches, and other activity with Google,” he added.

Miraglia said that in May the company had announced that users can soon automatically delete location history and web & app activity, which includes things they searched and browsed. “We promised to bring this to more products, and now we’re bringing auto-delete to YouTube history. Set the time period to keep your data — 3 months, 18 months or until you delete it, just like location history and web & app activity — and we’ll take care of the rest,” he noted.

Google is also providing more options to users to handle their data and privacy settings by offering the option of controlling privacy options on Google Assistant through voice commands. “We’re also making it easier to control your privacy with simple voice commands. In coming weeks, you’ll be able to delete Assistant activity from your Google Account just by saying things like “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you” or “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.” You won’t need to turn on any of these features, they will work automatically when you ask the Assistant for help,” he explained.