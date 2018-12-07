Google to retire smart messaging app Allo after March 2019

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 2:24 PM

Google has said its smart messaging app Allo will not work after March 2019 as the company focuses on improving its Android Messages app and video calling app Duo.

google, google duo, google allo, google messaging app, google smart appGoogle paused investment in Allo earlier this year and brought some of its most-loved features – like Smart Reply, GIFs and desktop support – into Messages, which has over 175 million users.

Google has said its smart messaging app Allo will not work after March 2019 as the company focuses on improving its Android Messages app and video calling app Duo.

“Allo will continue to work through March 2019 and until then, you’ll be able to export all of your existing conversation history from the app,” Matt Klainer, Vice President, Consumer Communications Products at Google said in a blog post on Thursday.

Launched in September 2016 with much fanfare, Allo — Google’s messaging rival to WhatsApp and Apple iMessage — is an instant messaging mobile app for the Android and iOS mobile Operating Systems (OS), with a web client available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera browsers.

Google paused investment in Allo earlier this year and brought some of its most-loved features – like Smart Reply, GIFs and desktop support – into Messages, which has over 175 million users.

“Given Messages’ continued momentum, we’ve decided to stop supporting Allo to focus on Messages,” Klainer said.

“We’ve learned a lot from Allo, particularly what’s possible when you incorporate machine learning features, like the Google Assistant, into messaging,” Klainer added.

Google said it will continue to bring more quality improvements based on Machine Learning that make video calls with Duo simple and reliable.

This year Google launched Duo support for iPad, Android Tablet, Chromebook, and Smart Displays.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google to retire smart messaging app Allo after March 2019
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition