Google to launch real-time transcript app on Android devices soon

Google is all set to provide a live transcript feature on its Translate app in the near future, the Verge reported. The app will first be launched on Android devices. The company did not reveal whether a similar technology is in the works for i-phone users too. The company has said that the application will incorporate all major languages of the world. At an event in Google’s San Francisco office, senior officials conducted a live demonstration of the technology on Tuesday. The technology comes as an innovation to the present on-device translation technologies which are used to translate text from one language to another.

The team which demonstrated the app on Tuesday appeared confident of its near-perfect translation and transcript capabilities. However, the quality of the translation will be subject to noise in the surroundings and versatility of the device’s microphone. The team also added that the innovation in Artificial Intelligence-driven applications is a continuous process and the technology will get better in the future. The Artificial Intelligence-driven app will take live audio inputs and transcribe it on the device in real-time. The transcribed text can be seamlessly translated into other languages as well at the same time.