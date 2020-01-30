Google to launch real-time transcript app on Android devices soon

The company has said that the application will incorporate all major languages of the world. At an event in Google's San Francisco office, senior officials conducted a live demonstration of the technology on Tuesday.
Google is all set to provide a live transcript feature on its Translate app in the near future, the Verge reported. The app will first be launched on Android devices. The company did not reveal whether a similar technology is in the works for i-phone users too. The company has said that the application will incorporate all major languages of the world. At an event in Google’s San Francisco office, senior officials conducted a live demonstration of the technology on Tuesday. The technology comes as an innovation to the present on-device translation technologies which are used to translate text from one language to another.
The team which demonstrated the app on Tuesday appeared confident of its near-perfect translation and transcript capabilities. However, the quality of the translation will be subject to noise in the surroundings and versatility of the device’s microphone. The team also added that the innovation in Artificial Intelligence-driven applications is a continuous process and the technology will get better in the future. The Artificial Intelligence-driven app will take live audio inputs and transcribe it on the device in real-time. The transcribed text can be seamlessly translated into other languages as well at the same time.
However, unlike other similar apps made by the company, an internet connection will be mandatory for the application of this technology. This is due to the involvement of complex processing of data to give better results in multi-language real-time translation. The technology will also not be able to transcribe and translate audio files. For audio files, the technology could be brought in use by playing audio files on a speaker and getting it recorded live. The technology will come handy for a host of professionals including journalists who need to transcribe long conversations. Though in an initial stage, the technology might also render people, who are involved in transcription, jobless.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.