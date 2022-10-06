Google to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch today: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Google is set to unveil its new range of Pixel devices today at its Made by Google event. The company will make several major announcements including its first-ever Pixel smartwatch during a live event that starts at 7:30 PM. The event will take place in Williamsburg, NYC.

Made by Google launch event: What to expect

Google will today officially introduce the new Pixel devices which include Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch. Alongside, the company will also take the wraps off from new additions to its Nest home portfolio. All of these devices will be available for buying from Google’s online store right after the launch.

The new Pixel 7 phones will run on Android 13 and feature the next generation of Google’s custom mobile chip called Tensor. There are rumours that the price of the new Pixel phones could remain unchanged from the last year’s models. Design-wise, we can expect some minor changes like the camera bar could be built out of refined aluminium this time.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by Google. It was first announced at Google I/O this year. The Pixel Watch will have a bold, circular and domed design with a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel and customizable bands. It will run Google’s WearOS and ship with Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools. It is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.

Made by Google launch event: When and how to watch live event

The Made by Google launch event will take place in the New York City. The in-person event is limited to invited members of the press. Those residing in the U.S., Great Britain, and Australia can watch it live at GoogleStore.com/events.

Those living outside these countries head to Google’s Made by Google’22 YouTube channel. Here is the direct link to the page. You can also follow @madebygoogle for real-time updates across social media during and after the event.

Watch the event here.

