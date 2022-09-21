Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be launched in India, Google confirmed today. Both phones were announced at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year and are set to launch globally on October 6 at an on-ground event in New York City. It isn’t immediately clear if Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in India will happen on the same day. Google is also launching the Pixel Watch –and new devices under its Nest home ecosystem— on October 7. There is no word on that with regards to the Indian market either.

Google has taken to Twitter to confirm the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming soon to India. The global search engine giant generally sells its hardware through Flipkart and the same online retail website will be its sale partner for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well.

Google bringing a high-end Pixel phone to India is rare and therefore Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch in India should come as a welcome surprise for long-term fans and enthusiasts who have had to rely on unofficial channels to get their hands on a brand-new Pixel, often at exorbitant prices. The last flagship Pixel phones to launch in India were the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google has since sold only its more affordable “a” series Pixel phones in the country and that too, not consistently. Pixel 6a, Google’s latest Pixel phone in India, has come after a hiatus of sorts even as the company skipped the 5G Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G altogether.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been confirmed to ship with Google’s second-generation Tensor chip. The first-gen Tensor seen inside phones like the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a, is based on a 5nm manufacturing process and packs two high-performance Cortex-X1 cores, two mid cores, and four high-efficiency cores. This is paired with a 20-core GPU. Tensor G2 is expected to be an improvement over this.

Elsewhere, Google has revealed colour options for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leading into launch. Both will be available in three colours. While Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel, Pixel 7 will swap the Hazel for Lemongrass.

Stay tuned for more on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the days to come.