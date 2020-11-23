  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google to introduce app that helps Indian users complete tasks and earn money

November 23, 2020 1:48 PM

The users in its beta version can download the app from Google Play but can only use it now with a referral code, available through an invite.

Google Task Mate is currently on the testing stage in India.

Google will soon introduce a new application to the Indian market that will enable users to earn money while spending time on their gadgets. Google Task Mate is currently on the testing stage in India and is available only to few users who are using it through a referral code. The feature will assign simple tasks to users like answering survey questionnaire, helping translate a sent to regional language or clicking picture of a restaurant.

The Test Mate testing was reported by a Reddit user. The users can download the app from Google Play but can only use it now with a referral code, available through an invite. The description of the app says the user has to find their suitable tasks, complete and start earning and then cash out their earning. The payment will be done in the user’s national currency. Users can also keep a track of their tasks in their account as a number of tasks completed, correctly done, under review and their level. The tasks are separated Field tasks like clicking a picture of a place or sitting tasks like answering a survey. Google can also directly ask for a task. Users can also skip a task.

The app will also keep you in the task by showing approximate time to get to a place in a Field task and how much you will end through the task. For payment purpose, the user can link the account to a third processor and then on cash out or use the money they can link to their digital wallets associated with Task Mate or bank account.

With this app, Google will improve its mapping services and bring local business online. It is unclear how a business or task providers will give their requirements to Google. The tech major has also not announced any date when Task Mate will be available for all users.

