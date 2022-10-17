Google to help Assam Government to accelerate digitisation in schools

After collaborating with the Assam Government over subjects like increased internet penetration, women empowerment, internet safety, and skill development, Google has now announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support and accelerate the Government of Assam’s mission to promote digital growth and development in the state.

Under this new initiative, Google will collaborate with the Assam Government’s Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) to reinforce their school digitization efforts by adding new digital learning tools and solutions to help teaching and learning.

Google will also offer scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Assam’s youth in collaboration with the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM).

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the SM of Assam, said, “I thank Google for its steadfast support and commitment to Assam over the years, and for supporting our efforts to accelerate digital literacy across communities. Digital-led technology and governance are cornerstones in our vision for transforming Assam and making its economy among the country’s leading growth drivers. We are delighted to collaborate with Google to bring the best of digital tools and technology to classrooms across the State and create new skilling opportunities. These programmes will go a long way in empowering our children and our youth in developing critical skills and for wider job and career opportunities.”

Under the MoU, Google will help empower schools with digital education through Google for Education’s collaborative tools. It will collaborate with ASDM to provide scholarships and wrap-around training to make youth job-ready for the digital market. The program will support qualified applicants to pursue Google Career Certificates in high-demand fields like IT Support, IT Automation, Project Management, Data Analytics, UX Design Digital Marketing & eCommerce. These learners will also be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills.

