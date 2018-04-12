Google to change how you use Gmail on PC soon; here’s what it’s planning

The “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web” is poised to be rolled out for all the users – both personal and corporate

Google’s email service Gmail could soon be up for a makeover, with the company reportedly planning to redesign its web interface. The new web design for Gmail will bring new features to the email client, as well as the highly demanded offline support. The “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web” is poised to be rolled out for all the users – both personal and corporate.

According to a copy of the email that Google sent to its G Suite administrators, claimed to have been obtained by The Verge, the new Gmail web interface will feature Smart Reply, snooze notifications, and more. However, the report adds that Google did not disclose the changes that it is planning to introduce on the web look of Gmail. It is anticipated that the Gmail web interface will look nearly identical to its app version.

Google recently refreshed the Calendar web version with a new design, new icons, colours, and event boxes, making it look a lot like the Calendar app. Gmail is also said to follow the same roadmap as far as its design makeover is concerned. The last time Gmail was given a new look was in 2014 when the company introduced a separate app called Inbox with more features and utilities.

The new Gmail web interface will roll out in coming days in an early access programme for the both G Suite and regular Gmail users. Google is also testing the extensions available on Chrome for Gmail to check for the compatibility prior to the broader rollout. “We’re working on some major updates to Gmail (they’re still in draft phase),” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.