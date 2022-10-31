Google to bump up free cloud storage from 15GB to 1TB for these individuals: Check benefits, eligibility, and more

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, has received some major upgrades from Google including a bumped up free cloud storage, advances in email personalization and also expanding its regional availability to more people around the world.

“You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them,” Google highlights in its blog post. Additionally, it also informs that Google Drive now comes with built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware to ensure that the user is not exposed to malware by accidentally clicking on suspicious docs.

Benefits: Those accessing Workspace account will soon get 1 TB of secure cloud storage instead of 15 GB. Google in its blog post informs that every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as the company rolls this out.

Eligibility: Every Google Workspace Individual account will get free 1TB cloud storage. Users don’t have to do anything. The upgrade will happen automatically.

Alongside, Google is also adding ability to mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails. This will let each email recipient receive a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. The multi-send emails can be unsubscribed at any point of time using the unsubscribe link which is present by default so recipients can opt out of future messages.

Google is also expanding the availability of Workspace in several new countries and regions including Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.

The search engine giant is also working on adding more features like Premium Meet, eSignatures in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, and flexible layouts in Gmail.

