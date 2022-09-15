Google to bring animated, customisable emojis to Android

Google has announced that it is set to bring animated and customisable emojis based on Unicode 15.0 to Android soon. The tech giant will add 31 new emojis, over the existing lot, to bring the total to 3,664. But the bigger update would be that soon you will be able to customise them with colours and also send animated emojis to friends and family.

Here are all the new features which will be added:

Animated emojis

31 new character emojis have been added to the latest update including a wing, hand point towards left and right, shaking face, pig fly, ginger, donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, pea pod and heart in several colours.

With this inclusion, the total number of emoji count has reached 3,664. The company has mentioned that all these are coming to Android soon and will be available to all Google products by early next year.

New Colour font for emojis

Google has also come up with a new colour font support for its emojis. The new font format is called COLRv1. With the help of colour gradients, users will be able to change the colour of the emojis.

According to Google, its Noto Colour Emoji is an open-source emoji font. It supports the latest Unicode specification (v 15.0) and comes with 3,664 emojis. It is used by Chrome and other Google products.

Emoji Kitchen

With the help of Noto Emoji, users will be able to make personalised emojis.

