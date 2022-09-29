Google to alert users when their personal info is leaked; removing data from Search to get easier

Google’s Result About You tool that was first announced at the company I/O conference in May this year has now begun to out to everyone. The company announced this through a tweet posted on its account.

“Today, we’re rolling out the Results about you tool – so you can easily request the removal of search results that contain your personal phone number, home address or email address, right from the Google app. #SearchO,” reads company’s Tweet.

The Result About You tool will enable users to place removal requests for their personal information from Google Search. While Google already has a set of policies that allow people to request the removal of certain sensitive personal content from Search like card details or bank account number, the new tool will help request for removal of other kinds of personal details like phone number, home address or email ID. Google says that the new tool also allows for the removal of information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials, when it appears in Search results.

In addition to this, Google also announced that from next year, users can even choose to set alerts if new results show up in the Search so that they can request for its removal from Search.

“When we receive removal requests, we will evaluate all content on the web page to ensure that we’re not limiting the availability of other information that is broadly useful, for instance in news articles. We’ll also evaluate if the content appears as part of the public record on the sites of government or official sources. In such cases, we won’t make removals,” Google writes in its blog post.

Google further clarifies that removing content from Google Search won’t remove it from the internet. It suggests user to contact the hosting site directly in such case, if he or she is comfortable doing so.

