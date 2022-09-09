Google to add fantasy sports & rummy to play store

By Tushar Goenka & Kunal Doley

In a development which has the potential to scale up the scope of the online gaming business, Google said on Thursday it is conducting a pilot programme enabling distribution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy apps to users in India by developers incorporated in the country to deliver a safe and enjoyable user experience.

“From September 28, 2022 through September 28, 2023, Google Play will run a limited-time application-only pilot to allow DFS and rummy apps by developers incorporated in India to be distributed to users on Google Play in India,” the company said in a blog post. Analysts tracking the sector said while users and app developers will be thrilled with Google providing such games in its stores, the company may look at monetising them in future.

“The games would be free for a year, but it is quite possible that after that Google starts charging for the downloads,” said an analyst. If that happens it would open a revenue stream for Google as well as for the app developers of such games. Normally in such cases, there’s a 70:30 revenue sharing arrangement where the larger percentage goes to the app developers. Some analysts said if the experience is good, Google may itself start developing such gaming apps. In such a scenario, smaller developers would face a tough competition.

Also read| Google tries to steal Apple’s thunder, announces Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch launch date ahead of iPhone 14 unveil

Daily fantasy sports are games in which contestants use their knowledge of athletic events and athletes to select or manage rosters of simulated athletes whose performance directly corresponds with the actual performance of human athletes on sports teams or in sports events. The outcome of the game depends on how the performances of participants’ fantasy roster choices compare with the performance of others’ roster choices.

Similarly, Rummy is a set of card games in which a player must strategise, memorise the fall of cards, and arrange valid card sets and/ or sequences by picking and discarding cards from a closed deck and an open deck, offered in either 10, 13, 21, or 27-card formats, and in accordance with the rules followed for the offline versions of the same formats conventionally played in India.

Also read| Android 14 to come with Satellite Connectivity, says Google VP

Google’s pilot to incorporate such games into its stores was welcomed by the online gaming industry. Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), said, “It’s a progressive step but needs to be inclusive. AIGF has been advocating for a while that all games of skill be allowed on Google Play store to augment the Indian online skill gaming industry.”

He said Google should have an inclusive approach to add other online games like poker as well to keep the competitive spirit of the industry intact and promote innovation.“Google Play Store is a must-have and has almost 95% market share of app distribution platforms in India. This approach by Google especially will be challenging for MSMEs and new developers/ platforms who will not be able to compete with established companies as their varied skill game offerings will be kept out of the play store ecosystem,” Roland said.

Bhavin Pandya, co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7, said, “This could potentially be a game changer as play store has seen a 200% increase in active monthly users in India last year. This development will certainly give further impetus to an industry which is already making strides towards realising Prime Minister’s vision of making India a trillion dollar digital economy by 2025.”

India’s gaming market was estimated at $2.2 billion in FY21 and is projected to reach $7 billion by FY26, according to a RedSeer and Lumikai report. Unicorn startups like Dream11, Mobile Premier League and Games 24×7 typically charge people to use their platforms and earn money. In the gaming industry, the revenue comes from broadly four categories. Real money games (RMGs) account for 53% of the total revenue, in-app purchases generate 31%, ads bring in 11% of the total revenue, while the rest comes from other sources, the report said. The study also found that the average monthly spend on games is around $1.5, while it goes as high as $3.5 for RMGs.