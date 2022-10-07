Google takes a dig at Apple during Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch: Know why

Google finally unveiled its much-anticipated Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at its Made by Google 2022 event on Thursday. The Pixel phones are available for pre-order in India alongside global markets now; however, that’s not the fun part of the event – it is Google’s VP of product management taking a dig at its rival – Apple.

California-based tech giant’s VP of product management – Brian Rakowski started with calling the company – “leader of innovation” in terms of smartphones and humorously added that Google takes it as a compliment when rivals follow the lead. Later on, he points out three things which were advertised in the latest series unveiled by its rival.

Rakowski started when Google had released the Always On display and At a glance features in 2017 at the release of Google Pixel 2 series. He doesn’t stop here and shots another round while making a claim that Google had introduced car crash detection three years ago. And he also mentions how Rich Communication Service, or as it is called, RCS is the need of the hour and “every device maker gets the message and adopts RCS” which will make texting better for every smartphone user.

Apple took a long time to introduce Always On Display as well as car crash detection – it was launched recently with iPhone 14 series; however, Cupertino’s tech giant has kept the always on display exclusively to iPhone 14 Pro models. Now there are two sides to Google’s take on Apple – some might argue that Apple has advanced the features but what Google spoke on implementing the feature isn’t wrong as well. But, isn’t that how the smartphone industry works? One way or the other everyone follows innovation. While Google took a sharp dig at Apple – the viewers also noticed that Google’s Pixel phones are playing the same game with their recently introduced features – Google’s Cinematic Blur and Face Unlock – something that Apple has been using for a long time. But some features turn out to become an industry standard and that’s how the industry should work.

Rival roasting is quite a popular culture during the launches – earlier, Samsung used to roast Apple but eventually it walked on the same path. When Apple removed the 3.5mm jack and charging adapter from the packaging, Samsung took a dig and just two years later, it walked on the same path as the other.