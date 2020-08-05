Google starts rolling out Nearby Share, its answer to Apple AirDrop; how to use

Google claims it’s also possible to “send and receive files anonymously.” (Image courtesy: Google)

Google’s Nearby Share feature that allows any smartphone running on Android 6 and above versions to share files with others is now rolling. Nearby Share is already available on some Pixel and Samsung phones, and Google says it will launch “in the next few weeks” on other devices. Nearby Share will enable users in sharing files, photos, links, and other content between Android devices in a slightly easier way.

Nearby Share functions much like Apple’s AirDrop feature: simply select the Nearby Share button on the Sharing menu and then wait for a nearby phone to show up. Then whatever you’re sharing is sent directly to the other phone through your preferred transfer process.

As with AirDrop, you can set your desired Nearby Sharing visibility to different communication levels: all, some or remain hidden. Google claims it’s also possible to “send and receive files anonymously.” Nearby Share even shares files directly through whichever method the two phones find to be quickest: “Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi,” which Google says will enable it to function offline.

Nearby Sharing works for Android phones, and will work “in the coming months” with Chromebooks, but it can’t connect with iOS devices, Macs, or Windows machines for now. Asked if support was coming for all of those, a Google spokesperson said it was “planning[s] to try to extend the feature into other channels in the future.”

The Nearby Sharing icon looks like a pair of interweaved loops or wires (we’re going to go with “Loops” as that word has a suitably convoluted Google history). You will be able to turn capability on and off with a click in your Fast Settings when it’s available for your devices.

There’s reason to expect it to be widely accessible, as Google claims it can be added to any Android phone through Google Play Services rather than a complete update to the OS.