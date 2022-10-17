Google starts Diwali 2022 countdown with cool hidden surprises in Search; find out more here

Diwali is around the corner and Google wants to be a part of this celebration too. The search engine giant has announced a Diwali Surprise for its users in India wherein it wants its users to search ‘Diwali’ in the search text box on its page. The results show a beautiful animation depicting the light and mood of Diwali.

Announcing the Diwali Surprise, Google tweeted “Just here to say search Diwali for a surprise,” from its official Twitter handle. The words are surrounded by lit diyas on all sides.

Upon typing Diwali in the Google Search box, the results will come along with a day at the top of the page. Tap the diya and you will see several diyas showing up on the screen. Light these days by taking your cursor to each diya. A beautiful animation shows up with sparkles in the background. Similar results will show up on Google mobile app for both Android and iOS users.

The Google search results on Diwali yield the dates of Diwali celebration in India along with related other information like Wikipedia information, news on Diwali and more. First teased by Pichai last year, Google’s Diwali Surprise was the same as last year also.

The history of Diwali finds its mention in the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana. According to the epic, the day marks the celebration of the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile and after defeating the demon Raavana.

Google also celebrates or marks a day by doodling its logo on its home page. These doodles are at times also interactive. It is basically a temporary altercation of Google’s logo to mark holidays, notable days, events, achievements and more. The first animated Doodle came in 2010 dedicated to Sir Isaac Newton.

