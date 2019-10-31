Google seeks Indian patent for tech to add video feed to Home Assistant

The new invention would enable Google to integrate video streaming in its popular service offering, with the aid of cloud-based network, which will enable user to manage scheduled events using a Home Assistant along with an integrated video service

US-based technology major Google has applied for an Indian patent seeking exclusivity for its invention relating to video integration to its Home Assistant (HA) – the company’s virtual assistant.

The method, according to the company, would have measures such as capturing, using a net-worked video camera, a video stream of a location at which a user is present and analysing the video stream to determine the identity of the user for executing further requests by the user.

Typically, a user speaks a trigger word or phrase in order to activate an HA device. The device listens to a query or command stated by the user and the HA may take some action, in response to the query.

For instance, if a user asks about the weather, the HA device may assess an Internet-based weather service to obtain local weather information. While HA device can provide a user with significant functionality, many common arrangements may be inherently limited since such devices can only listen to the user and the user’s environment. Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana and Amazon’s Alexa are the other virtual assistants competing with Google’s Assistant.

In a patent document filed with the Chennai patent office, Google said that various arrangements, including methods, systems, devices and non-transitory processor readable mediums, are detailed in the ‘invention’ for managing scheduled events using an HA and an integrated video service.

The patent application cited an example wherein a traffic service may be accessed to determine a travel time from a home location linked with network-enabled smart home assistant device and the network-enabled video camera, to the event location.

Speech could be synthesised using HA device to indicate a time at which the user should leave the home location to reach the event location based on the determined travel time. Alongside, a spoken command may be received to record a video clip and the clip may be recorded from the video stream which is mapped to the user’s account, it said.

The company said that integration of HA service with a video streaming service could increase the functionality of both services. By an HA service being performed in conjunction with a video feed of a region, including or near a user of the HA service is located, the functionality provided to the user could also be substantially increased.