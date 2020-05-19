Google search trends revealed; ‘How to stay connected’, ‘virtual hug’ top queries

Google revealed that “virtual hug” was one of the most searched keywords recently.

Google top searches: Search engine giant Google has released the top search trends for the last week, highlighting what all people have been searching for over the last seven days. Posting the trends on its official Twitter handle, Google said that the phrase “how to stay connected” was the most searched term. Apart from that, the company said, people are increasingly searching for ways to remain connected with their friends and family during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Other terms frequently searched were “virtual get-togethers”, “virtual love” and “virtual dance party”, the company revealed.

Moreover, “virtual hug”, “virtual flowers” and “quarantine birthday wishes” were the top searched terms with regard to sending good vibes and love over the internet. “Virtual dance party” is also overtaking the search term “virtual dance classes”, while “group call” and “group watch” were at all-time highs in April, the technology giant revealed. This is a significant change from queries regarding household chores or fitness that were asked in the beginning of the lockdown.

Here’s how the trend has changed.

How to stay connected?

Since people all over the world are practicing social distancing and are mostly staying indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in order to connect with loved ones, people are left with no other option but technology. To aid virtual connections, technology giants Google, Microsoft and Facebook have either introduced or modified their respective video calling platforms to aid long group chats. These platforms are Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Facebook Messenger Rooms.

Virtual hug

Google revealed that “virtual hug” was one of the most searched keywords recently. While the Phillipines saw the most number of searches for the term, Australia was the country to search for “virtual flowers” more than any other place. Meanwhile, Indians widely searched for “quarantine birthday wishes”, more than anywhere else in the world. This indicates the trend that people are now looking for ways to convey their well wishes, love and affection to their loved ones virtually.

Virtual dance party

In a modified form of fitness and health, people have been searching for the phrase “virtual dance party”, making it the most searched “virtual dance” trend of the year, according to reports. People have also been searching for “virtual dance classes”, while several users have taken to uploading dance tutorials on Youtube or other video sharing platforms and social media.