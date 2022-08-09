Google search services go down briefly during a software update

Google search services were affected in the early hours of Tuesday, India standard time. Website outage tracker Downdetector showed several users complaining of not being able to access search functions for about half an hour between 6:58 am and 7:28 am IST, when the maximum number of complaints were registered. Users also took to Twitter to complain about the issue.

Searching for any information in the Google search engine during that time showed a “server error” page. At its peak, there were more than 26,000 complaints on Downdetector, a website that tracks service outage across the internet. A report in the Guardian states that Google acknowledged the issue and “worked quickly” to address the problem and get services back to normal. A company spokesperson told the website that it was apparently a software update issue that affected the services of Google Search and Google Maps.

The search engine optimisation community is also abuzz about a new algorithm update at Google. Some other news sites also tweeted that there was an explosion at a data centre in Iowa. However, it’s not sure if the events are connected with the outage that users faced. The last “core update” from Google, which affects how pages rank in the search engine was rolled out between 22 May and 9 June 2022. The previous update was in March. These period updates are meant to improve the way the search engine indexes and ranks websites.

Incidentally, many users tried opening Google at that point to check if Google was down, and encountered the “server error” screen. Currently, typing “Is Google down?” in Google shows a stern “No” on the results page. Services appear to be running normally.