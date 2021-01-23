Google Search on mobile set to get redesign with big focus on simplicity: everything to know

The company said that the redesign is being done keeping in mind five things.

Google has decided to redesign its screen when a user is looking for search results via mobile device. The company announced this development via its blog post. According to Google, the idea is to simplify the search results further and therefore, it is changing the way search results appear on the mobile screen. “We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily,” said Aileen Cheng, who is leading the redesign.

The company said that the redesign is being done keeping in mind five things. The first one is to bring the desired information in focus. The company is aiming to highlight the search results which will allow people to focus on the information that is there on the screen instead of the design elements that surround it. Aileen said, “It’s about simplifying the experience and getting people to the information they’re looking for as clearly and quickly as possible.” The second aspect of redesigning includes text that is easier to read. The company will now be using larger and bolder text for the human eye to easily scan and understand Search results quickly. This will include bigger section titles as well.

Aileen informed that the update will also be inclusive of Google’s own font that is there present in Android and Gmail. This will allow the company to keep consistency when it comes to fonts while searching results.

Google also wants to emphasize on creating more breathing room. “We decided to create a new edge-to-edge results design and to minimize the use of shadows, making it easier to immediately see what you’re looking for,” read the company’s blog post. Therefore, when a user is looking at the screen there will be more visual space and ‘breathing room’ for Search results as well as the other content. Apart from this, Google will use color that will highlight important information as the redesign has experimented with many bold colors as well as other muted tones.

“If you look at the Google logo, you’ll notice there’s a lot of roundness to it, so we’re borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well,” said Aileen. She added that there will be some parts of this redesign that have rounded icons and imagery.

The redesign is expected to be rolled out in a couple of days for all users.