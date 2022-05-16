Google partners with Samsung to make it easier for apps to sync fitness data

Google has partnered with Samsung to create Health Connect, a platform and application programming interface (API) to give developers a toolset to sync user health data between Android devices and apps. This platform should smoothen users’ ability to track their health and fitness data across platforms.

Users will have to opt in to the platform. Once they give their consent, developers can compile user health data in an encrypted hub located on a user’s device. Google said users would get full control over what data they share and the apps they share it with. If more than one app is collecting the same data, such as steps taken, users can choose to share it with one app over the others. Health Connect supports over 50 data types in categories such as activity, cycle tracking, body measurement, sleep, nutrition, and vitals.

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect,” Samsung Executive Vice President TaeJong Jay Yang said in a press note.

“I’m excited to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With users’ permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”

At present, Health Connect is an open beta and accessible to all Android developers. In addition to Samsung, Google is working with the developers of Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal, and Withings in an early access programme. Google Fit and Google-owned Fitbit will adopt Health Connect, meaning the technology should be available in time for the launch of the Pixel Watch later this year.

Google’s open approach to its products has made it the tech behemoth that it is and the Health Connect API is another example of the tech giant’s willingness to collaborate. Unlike Apple and Samsung, Google doesn’t force users into its ecosystem. However, with the Pixel Watch and Android Tablet on the way, Google could subtly start nudging users towards its products if it wants users to buy into its expanding Pixel lineup.